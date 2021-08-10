Malayalam movie #Home gets OTT release date

Director Rojin Thomas’ #Home will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 19, coinciding with Onam celebrations. Billed as a thought-provoking relationship drama, the film stars Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi and Vijay Babu in the lead roles.

“With #Home, our focus was solely to highlight a socially relevant topic with a point of view portrayed in such a way that it leaves viewers with food for thought. The relatable characters have been carefully weaved into the narrative and presented in a light-hearted way that will make for a perfect family watch,” said Vijay Babu, who has also bankrolled the film.

#Home also boasts of an interesting supporting cast, including Manju Pillai, Nalsen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, Kiran Aravindhakshan, Chithra and Priyanka Nair.

“#Home is an attempt at depicting a much relevant topic in today’s times, the dynamics of a family that is unknowingly trapped in the artificial web in the ever-evolving digital age. I am delighted to present our fruit of hard work. We are optimistic that the audience will take away the right message from the film,” said director Rojin Thomas.

#Home will be Amazon Prime Video’s second Malayalam release during the 10-day Onam festivities starting this week. The streaming giant is also releasing the highly-anticipated Prithviraj starrer Kuruthi on August 11. The film also stars Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa.