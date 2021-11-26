Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala passes away

Veteran Malayalam lyricist and poet B Sivasankaran Nair, who was popularly known as Bichu Thirumala, passed away on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 80.

Bichu Thirumala was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he suffered a heart attack. He had been on ventilator support. However, during the wee hours of Friday, he breathed his last while he was still under medical care.

Bichu Thirumala entered the film industry as a lyricist with Bhaja Govindam, which came out in 1972. And he never looked back. He went on to pen more than 3000 songs for Malayalam movies. Between the 1970s and the 1990s, he collaborated with leading musicians, including M. S. Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja, G Devarajan, V Dakshinamurthy, MS Baburaj, K Raghavan, Ouseppachan and AR Rahman, among others. He also wrote numerous devotional songs. He won the prestigious Kerala State Awards twice in his career.

Many have condoled the death of Bichu Thirumala, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Sad to know about the demise of Shri #BichuThirumala, noted lyricist & poet whose melodies penned over three decades enthralled all sections of people alike. My heartfelt condolences. May his soul attain Mukti,” read a condolence message posted on Kerala’s Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan’s Twitter account.

Hon’ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said: “Sad to know about the demise of Shri #BichuThirumala, noted lyricist & poet whose melodies penned over three decades enthralled all sections of people alike. My heartfelt condolences. May his soul attain Mukti”: PRO,KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/Y8Asq3wNA2 — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) November 26, 2021

Bichu Thirumala is survived by his wife Prasanna and son Suman Bichu, who is a music director.