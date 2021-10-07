Malayalam hit #Home to get a Hindi remake

Amazon Prime Video’s latest Malayalam hit #Home is all set to be remade in Hindi. The film’s parent production house Friday Film House will collaborate with Abundantia Entertainment for the Hindi remake.

“We are delighted with the opportunity to recreate a beautiful and relevant film like #Home that is such a topical yet entertaining statement on the world that we live in today. We have always believed in combining meaningful story-telling with heart-warming entertainment and the Hindi remake of #Home is another step in that journey. In Vijay and Friday Film House, we have collaborators that share our vision and sensibility and I am happy to join hands with them again after the in-development remake of Angamaly Diaries,” said Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment.

Also Read | Bhramam movie review: Prithviraj delivers an enjoyable remake of Andhadhun

Producer Vijay Babu of Friday Film House is also excited about the film reaching a wider audience. “#Home talks about relationships and how they are evolving in the digital era. It is a universal subject and I am truly excited that this film will now be adapted for a wider, pan-India audience through the Hindi remake,” he said.

#Home is a family drama which is written and directed by Rojin Thomas. The film explores the generational gap between parents and children, which is further widened by the advancements in technology. The protagonist Oliver Twist struggles to make a connection with his sons, who are obsessed with the internet and mobile phones. The film boasted of a wonderful performance from Indrans.

Abundantia Entertainment is also in the process of remaking Angamaly Diaries and Soorarai Pottru in Hindi.