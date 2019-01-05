Most-awaited Malayalam films of 2019: Lucifer, Nine, Moothon, Virus and more

An interesting year awaits fans of Malayalam cinema. The year 2019 will see a slew of big-budget projects ranging from period films to sci-fi adventures starring top stars of Mollywood. Add to it, a string of high-concept films from some of our favourite filmmakers.

Here is the list of films that we are excited about in 2019:

Prithviraj put his acting career on hold to follow his ambition of becoming a director. Lucifer was the brainchild of late director Rajesh Pillai and Murali Gopy. While shooting for Tiyaan, Murali mentioned to Prithviraj that he was looking for a director to helm the project, which will have Mohanlal in the lead. Prithviraj was quick to seize the opportunity. The shooting of Lucifer is complete with just four days of patchwork pending. The dubbing and the post-production work is also going on. The film will hit the screens soon this year.

Another Mohanlal film that we are quite excited about is Kunjali Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film is currently in production at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City and is expected to hit the screens this year. Mohanlal’s historical drama is helmed by his long-time collaborator Priyadarshan. It also stars Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh and Pranav Mohanlal among others.

Prithviraj’s Nine, which is also produced by the actor, is set to hit the screens worldwide on February 7. Billed as a sci-fi horror-thriller, the big-ticket movie is written and directed by Jenuse Mohamed. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Mamta Mohandas and Wamiqa Gabbi among others.

Maamaankam is a historical drama starring Mammootty in the lead role. The production of the film is going on at a brisk pace since last year. The film is expected to hit the screens in 2019. The upcoming film tells the tale of a warrior named Chaaverukal and his bid to overthrow the Zamorin ruler. Sajeev Pillai is directing the magnum opus.

Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu’s upcoming film Virus is based on last year’s outbreak of Nipah virus in Kerala. The film is clearly Aashiq’s most ambitious project as he has put together a set of talented actors for the movie. The all-star cast includes Revathy, Asif Ali, Rima Kallingal, Parvathy TK, Remya Nambissan, Tovino Thomas, Kalidas Jayaram, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan and Chemban Vinod Jose. Muhsin Parari, Suhas and Sharfu have written the screenplay drawing inspiraion from real life incidents.

We were sold on the film by just seeing the first look poster of Moothon, which featured a scar-faced Nivin Pauly. It’s noteworthy that filmmaker Geetu Mohandas won the Global Filmmaking Award at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival for the script. She has directed the movie, which has Sobhita Dhulipala and Shashank Arora among others in the cast.

Kumbalangi Nights is expected to release in February. The film is directed by Madhu C. Narayanan and acclaimed screenwriter Syam Pushkaran has penned the script. Billed as a comedy entertainer, it stars Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, Sreenath Bhasi and Matthew Thomas in lead roles. Fahadh is said to be playing a negative role in the film.

Trance is another upcoming Fahadh Faasil-starrer and is also one of the most-awaited Malayalam films of 2019. An anthology film, it reportedly stars Fahadh in five different roles. The movie is written by Vincent Vadakkan and Anwar Rasheed is wielding the megaphone.

Lijo Jose Pellissery was part of two of the best Malayalam films that were made last year. He helmed the critically-acclaimed film Ee.Ma.Yau and co-produced Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, which was directed by his assistant Tinu Pappachan. This year, he has an interesting movie in the offing: Jallikkattu. It has Vinayakan and Antony Varghese in the lead roles.