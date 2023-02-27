Malayalam filmmaker Manu James dies of hepatitis at 31

Debutant Malayalam director Manu James, who was gearing up for the release of his first film Nancy Rani, passed away on February 24 at a hospital in Aluva in Ernakulam. According to reports, the director was undergoing treatment for hepatitis at the hospital, where he breathed his last. The director was 31.

Manu was working on the production of his debut film Nancy Rani before getting hospitalized. The film had Ahaana Krishna and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles, and it was set to hit the theatres soon as it was at the tail end of the post-production.

Ahaana wrote on an Instagram story, “Rest in peace Manu! This shouldn’t have happened to you!” The film also stars Aju Vargehse, who took to Facebook the write, “Gone too soon brother. Prayers.”

Nancy Rani is about the story of a Mammootty fan, played by Ahaana, who aspires to become an actor, but a tragic incident takes away the opportunity from her. Other than Ahaana and Arjun Ashokan, the film also stars veteran actor Sreenivasan, Lal, Arju Varghese, and Lena in pivotal roles.

Manu made his entry into the industry as a child actor in the film I am Curious (2004), which was directed by Sabu James. He then became a co-director working in films in many film industries including Malayalam and Kannada.

The last rites of the filmmaker were conducted on Sunday, February 26 at Major Archiepiscopal Marth Mariam Archdeacon Church, Kuravilangad.

Manu’s death comes days after the untimely death of Malayalam comedian and TV anchor Subi Suresh. She was suffering from a liver ailment and was admitted to a hospital in Kochi and passed away on 22 February.