Malayalam filmmaker KP Kumaran honoured JC Daniel Award 2022

Malayalam filmmaker KP Kumaran has been honoured with Kerala’s highest film award, the JC Daniel Award. Kumaran won the award for his contribution to the Malayalam film industry. The award comprises of a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation, and a plaque.

The filmmaker made his directorial debut with Athithi in 1975 and earned fame for his films like Rugmini, which won the National Award for Best feature film in Malayalam and the Kerala State Film Award in 1989. He is also known for films like Thenthulli, Laxmivijayam and Thottam.

Eye | Gramavrikshathile Kuyil is a remarkable ode to Malayalam renaissance poet Kumaran Asan

The filmmaker’s last directorial venture was 2020’s Gramavrikshathile Kuyil. The film chronicles the life of Kumaran Asan, a philosopher, poet, social reformer and an industrialist.