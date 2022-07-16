Malayalam filmmaker KP Kumaran honoured JC Daniel Award 2022

July 16, 2022 3:27:06 pm
Malayalam filmmaker KP Kumaran has been honoured with Kerala’s highest film award, the JC Daniel Award. Kumaran won the award for his contribution to the Malayalam film industry. The award comprises of a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation, and a plaque.
The filmmaker made his directorial debut with Athithi in 1975 and earned fame for his films like Rugmini, which won the National Award for Best feature film in Malayalam and the Kerala State Film Award in 1989. He is also known for films like Thenthulli, Laxmivijayam and Thottam.
The filmmaker’s last directorial venture was 2020’s Gramavrikshathile Kuyil. The film chronicles the life of Kumaran Asan, a philosopher, poet, social reformer and an industrialist.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-