Malayalam filmmaker Ashokan passes away at 60

Malayalam filmmaker Raman Ashok Kumar, popularly known as Ashokan, passed away on Sunday in Kochi. Ashokan had recently returned to Kerala from Singapore and was under medical care at a hospital when he breathed his last. He was 60.

FEFKA Directors’ Union confirmed the news about Ashokan’s demise on its Facebook page, while sharing its condolences. Ashokan began his career in movies by assisting late filmmaker J. Sasikumar. After seven years of learning the craft of storytelling under Sasikumar’s supervision, Ashokan ventured out on his own in the late 1980s. He made his directorial debut in 1989 with Varnam. And he later helmed a handful of movies in the early 90s, which gained him commercial and critical success. He frequently collaborated with actor Suresh Gopi.

During his brief stint as a film director, Ashokan helmed Saandhram, Mookilla Rajyathu and Aacharyan. He also directed a telefilm named Kanappurangal for which he bagged the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards.

Ashokan later retired from filmmaking and pursued his entrepreneurial aspirations. He founded a software company and managed it in Singapore along with his family members. His company ran operations in the Gulf and Kochi.

Ashokan’s last rites will be held on Tuesday in his native home in Varkkala. He is survived by his wife Sita and daughter Abhirami.