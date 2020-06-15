scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 15, 2020
COVID19

Malayalam film producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passes away

Popular for having bankrolled iconic movies like Swayavaram and Kodiyettam, Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair was an active member of the Kerala Film Society for years before his health deteriorated.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2020 9:19:30 pm
kulathoor bhaskaran nair dead Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair was 83 (Photo: Express archive).

Malayalam film producer and one of the pioneers of the film society movement in Kerala, Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passed away on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 83.

Popular for having bankrolled iconic movies like Swayavaram and Kodiyettam, Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair was an active member of the Kerala Film Society for years before his health deteriorated.

Swayamvaram, backed by Kulathoor Bhaskaran, released in 1972, and went on to win four National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film, Best Director (Adoor Gopalakrishnan), Best Actor Female (Sarada) and Best Cinematography (Mankada Ravi Varma).

Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair founded the famed Chitralekha Film Cooperative along with his close friends and peers, including director Adoor Gopalakrishnan. It was one of the first film societies of the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Keerthy Suresh looks intense in these Penguin stills

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 15: Latest News

Advertisement