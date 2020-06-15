Malayalam film producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passes away

Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair was 83 (Photo: Express archive). Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair was 83 (Photo: Express archive).

Malayalam film producer and one of the pioneers of the film society movement in Kerala, Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair passed away on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 83.

Popular for having bankrolled iconic movies like Swayavaram and Kodiyettam, Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair was an active member of the Kerala Film Society for years before his health deteriorated.

Swayamvaram, backed by Kulathoor Bhaskaran, released in 1972, and went on to win four National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film, Best Director (Adoor Gopalakrishnan), Best Actor Female (Sarada) and Best Cinematography (Mankada Ravi Varma).

Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair founded the famed Chitralekha Film Cooperative along with his close friends and peers, including director Adoor Gopalakrishnan. It was one of the first film societies of the state.

