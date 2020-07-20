Malayalam film producer Alwyn Antony accused of sexual assault

Alwyn Antony is known for bankrolling films like Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and Amar Akbar Anthony. (Photo: The Cue/YouTube) Alwyn Antony is known for bankrolling films like Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and Amar Akbar Anthony. (Photo: The Cue/YouTube)

A case has been registered against a Malayalam film producer for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, police said on Sunday.

Alwyn Antony had sexually abused the 22-year-old woman last year after promising her roles in his movies, the police said.

The accused is absconding, they said.

Alwyn Antony has bankrolled films like Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Amar Akbar Anthony, Mangalyam Thanthunanena among more.

