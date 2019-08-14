Malayalam film industry comes together to help Kerala flood victims

Kerala has found itself in the middle of another calamity caused by torrential rains. The situation is grim as floods and landslides have so far killed more than 80 people and rendered lakhs of people homeless.

Advertising

This time, however, the relief operations have taken a hit due to dip in the participation of the public. According to reports, the disinformation campaign alleging misuse of relief funds from the public is one of the reasons why the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) has not been receiving the support as expected.

Some reports claim that the donation at collection centres in the state has also been dispiriting so far.

The Malayalam film industry is doing its bit to encourage the public to participate more generously in the relief efforts. Mollywood celebrities have started a celebrity challenge to raise funds for CMDRF.

Advertising

“I think it is very important at a time when there is a strong campaign against contributing to the Chief Minister’s fund,” filmmaker Aashiq Abu told The Hindu.

Many A-listers of Mollywood have already accepted the challenge. Actors like Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumar, Poornima and a few others are also providing on-ground assistance in bringing supplies to the flood victims.

It is noteworthy that last year the participation of the Malayalam film industry was under intense scrutiny in the wake of mass destruction caused by unprecedented floods. State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran had publicly slammed the industry for not making generous monetary contributions towards the relief fund.