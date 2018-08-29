Malayalam film industry limps back to normalcy

Mammootty’s Oru Kuttanadan Blog, Amal Neerad’s Varathan and Biju Menon’s comedy Padayottam will hit the screens in September. Mammootty’s Oru Kuttanadan Blog, Amal Neerad’s Varathan and Biju Menon’s comedy Padayottam will hit the screens in September.

The Malayalam film industry, which had come to a standstill after floods ravaged the state of Kerala, is slowly limping back to normalcy. Malayalam superstar Mammootty earlier this week started shooting for his upcoming film Madura Raja.

The film, which is helmed by director Vysakh, is the sequel to hit 2010 action comedy Pokkiri Raja. Meanwhile, actor Mohanlal has also resumed shooting for his film Lucifer in Thiruvananthapuram.

Lucifer is written by actor-screenwriter Murali Gopy and will mark the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. Actor Tovino Thomas, who was actively involved in relief work in his hometown Irinjalakuda, also joined the sets. The shooting of the film is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The promotions of many upcoming films have also resumed. Mammootty on Tuesday unveiled a single track from his forthcoming film Oru Kuttanadan Blog. The film was initially slated for an Onam release. However, it was postponed with several other new films after heavy rains and floods threw life out of gear in the state.

Oru Kuttanadan Blog Song https://t.co/nlResZ8fSS — Mammootty (@mammukka) August 28, 2018

Filmmaker Midhun Manuel Thomas of Aadu fame on Wednesday posted a photo of himself with actors Jayaram, Kalidas and producer Aashiq Usman. According to reports, Kalidas will team up with Midhun for the film titled Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu.

On Wednesday evening, Mohanlal will release the theatrical trailer of Prithviraj’s Ranam which is gearing up for release next week. The film will release along with Tovino Thomas’ Theevandi.

Several much-awaited films like Oru Kuttanadan Blog, Amal Neerad’s Varathan and Biju Menon’s comedy Padayottam will hit the screens in September.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd