Malayalam director Ranjith granted bail in sexual harassment case

Director Ranjith, who is lodged at Ernakulam Sub Jail, will be released soon.

A court here on Friday granted bail to director Ranjith, who was arrested in a sexual harassment case.

Judicial First Class Magistrate L Usha granted bail after imposing stringent conditions. The court directed Ranjith to surrender his passport, not to leave Ernakulam district, and not to enter the crime scene in Fort Kochi where the film shooting was held. He was ordered to execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh and furnish two solvent sureties of the like amount.

The court also directed Ranjith to appear before the investigating officer every Monday for the next three months or until the charge sheet in the case is filed.