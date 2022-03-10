Malayalam director Liju Krishna arrested for sexual assault: Who is he?

Malayalam filmmaker Liju Krishna was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a woman on Sunday. He was arrested from the sets of his debut movie Padavettu, which stars Nivin Pauly, Shine Tom Chacko and Manju Warrier in lead roles. After his arrest, the directors’ union under the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) revoked his membership even as the Women in Cinema Collective demanded his suspension from all film bodies.

Though Padavettu is Liju’s feature length movie, he has earlier worked on short films and a play named Moment Just Before Death.

Liju attended Thrissur School of Drama before venturing into the field of filmmaking. His first attempt at filmmaking was through a short film named Photogenic, which received many awards at the National Short film and Documentary festival. After Photogenic, Liju came up with a short film titled Ima, which tells the story of two ageing couples who are blind. The film had Prathap Pothen and Menaka in lead roles.

His play named Moment before Death received many prestigious awards. Actor Sunny Wayne later produced the play; he is also producing Padavettu.

The woman wrote in a Facebook post that Liju raped her in a house rented for the production of his upcoming movie. She added that Liju threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone. The survivor wrote on the collective’s Facebook page that she had contributed to the film’s script, but the director never gave recognition for the work she had done. “This film production did not have an internal complaint cell to take up the sexual exploitation complaint. When I tried to take up the issue with those associated with the film, Liju tried to depict the exploitation as a consensual affair. The repeated assault and torture had shattered my pride and desire for life,’’ she said.