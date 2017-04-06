Malayalam director Jude Anthany Joseph arrested for verbally abusing mayor

Malayalam director Jude Anthany Joseph was arrested in Kochi. Malayalam director Jude Anthany Joseph was arrested in Kochi.

Jude Anthany Joseph rose to fame when he directed Ohm Shanti Oshana starring Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Nazim. He also directed the 2016 film Oru Muthassi Gadha. Other than this, Jude was also part of Premam and Action Hero Biju alongside Nivin Pauly.

The recent movie Oru Mexican Aparatha starring Tovino Thomas was originally written by Jude before his debut directorial. He, however, sold the script to Tom Emmatty, the director of the movie. He was even credited by the filmmakers for his contribution in the first promo.

Now, Jude, who is most active in Malayalam film industry, has been arrested for challenging the mayor. According to reports, the director challenged and verbally abused the Kochi mayor, Soumini Jain. On Saturday, the director had visited the mayor’s office to seek permission to shoot at the newly renovated Subhash Park in Kochi. However, he was not given permission and the reason cited was that the director would need a special permission of the corporation council.

Following this, Jude was apparently frustrated and vented out his anger by verbally abusing the mayor. He has been in the midst of many controversies where he has allegedly abused people verbally and physically. Only now he was slapped with an arrest warrant. Criminal intimidation and insulting the modesty of a woman are the sections of IPC under which the director was charged. Behindwoods quoted a source who stated that the director was later bailed out.

