Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Malayalam comedian and TV anchor Subi Suresh dies at 41, was suffering from liver ailment

Subi Suresh has died at the age of 41. She was suffering from a liver ailment and was admitted to a hospital in Kochi.

Subi SureshSubi Suresh was 42. (Photo: Subi Suresh/ Instagram)
Malayalam actor and television anchor Subi Suresh passed away in Kochi, on Wednesday, after suffering from liver ailment. Subi, 41, was admitted to a hospital in Kochi, Kerala, where she was undergoing treatment.

Subi’s team took to her social media handles to announce her death. They wrote, “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end. See you all again… Thanks ❤️❤️❤️.”

 

After Subi’s death, her colleagues from the Malayalam entertainment industry took to social media to pay her a tribute. Actor Shaju Sreedhar, in his tribute, wrote, “Tribute drenched in tears..” Actor Manoj K Jayan wrote, “Condolences 🌹🙏,” and shared a picture of Subi on Instagram.

 

Arya Babu in her condolence post, called Subi her sister while Shwetha Menon wrote, “SHOCKING…. SOMETIMES GOODBYES ARE DIFFICULT TO SAY ….KEEP SPREADING POSITIVE YOU WERE EVER YOU ARE SUBIIIII🙏.”

 

Subi was known for her quick wit and comic timing. The actor started her career as a dancer and comedian on live stage. She soon became a household name and appeared in Mazhavil Manorama’s Made for Each Other. She also  played a string of comedy characters in shows like Cinemala. Subi has worked in Malayalam films like Grihanathan, Thaksara Lahala and Elsamma Enna Aankut and several TV shows.

Subi was last seen in a children’s show called Kutty Pattalam.

 

 

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 12:10 IST
