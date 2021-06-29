Malayalam anthology Aanum Pennum set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu on Tuesday announced his new film Aanum Pennum, which translates into man and woman, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 30. The film will clash with the world premiere of the new investigative thriller Cold Case.

Aanum Pennum had its theatrical release in March this year. Earlier this month, it even had its television premiere. However, the announcement of its digital debut was made without much fanfare or advertisement.

Written and directed by Tanu Balak, Cold Case stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan in the lead role. Producer Anto Joseph decided to skip the theatrical release of the film citing the pandemic and his growing financial difficulties.

Aanum Pennum is an anthology film with three different segments. Director Venu of Carbon fame has directed a segment called Rachiyamma, which is based on iconic Malayalam writer Uroob’s novel of the same name. It is a period drama set in the 1950s Palakkad. The film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Asif Ali in the lead roles.

Another segment titled Savithri is helmed by Jay K. It stars Joju George, Samyuktha Menon, and Indrajith Sukumaran. It seems to revolve around the sexual harassment faced by a domestic help at the hands of her boss.

The third film Rani, directed by Aashiq Abu, is a modern-day romantic drama. Going by the trailer, it is hard to say whether it is a comedy or a tragedy. Rani boasts an ensemble cast including Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Nedumudi Venu, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Basil Joseph, Benny P. Nayarambalam.