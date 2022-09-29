Malayalam actresses’ sexual assault: Kerala cops file case

The Kerala police on Thursday filed a case in connection with the sexual assault of two Malayalam actresses. The celebrities were allegedly molested by unknown persons during a commotion that ensued while they were promoting their upcoming film at a popular mall in Kozhikode. The incident, which happened on Tuesday, came to light when a video of one of the actresses trying to hit the person, who allegedly touched her inappropriately, went viral.

The case was filed based on the complaint the cops received from members who are associated with the film. The cops are said to have already recorded the statement of the actresses and are also in the process of procuring CCTV footage to identify the accused.

The two actresses have recounted the trauma they suffered due to the incident on their respective social media handles. “After the event, I and one of my costar were leaving and some guy misbehaved with my colleague, and she didn’t even get a chance to see or react because of the rush and the crowd. After that, I also encountered a similar act of misogyny and I reacted to it in shock as you’ve watched in the video. So I wish no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life, for violence against women there will be consequences and actions against these misogynistic individuals,” said one of the actresses in a statement.