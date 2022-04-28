Malayalam actress Mythili ties the knot at Guruvayur temple. See beautiful pictures from wedding, mehendi ceremony

Malayalam actor Mythili tied the knot with architect Sambath at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple on April 28. The actor will be hosting a wedding reception for family and friends later in Kochi.

Mythili’s original name is Brighty Balachandran. She hails from Konni, Pathanamthitta in Kerala. The actor’s make-up artiste has shared beautiful pictures and videos from her wedding.

For the early morning wedding ceremony, Mythili was seen draped a traditional golden and white bridal saree called kasavu while the groom, Sambath, was seen in a traditional mundu paired with a crisp white shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unni (@unnips)

The couple is also seen wearing tulsi leaf garlands around their necks and holding lotus flower bouquets in their hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unni (@unnips)

Glimpses of the couple’s intimate wedding at the temple can be seen in a video that has been uploaded on Instagram by the actor’s make-up artiste. Here, Sambath is seen putting a thali (an ornament equivalent to a mangalsutra) chain around Mythili’s neck, as part of the wedding rituals.

Here are some visuals from the actor’s pre wedding festivities on Wednesday night.

Actor Mythili poses for the camera ahead of her wedding. (Photo: IE Malayalam) Actor Mythili poses for the camera ahead of her wedding. (Photo: IE Malayalam)

Mythili poses with a friend before her wedding. (Photo: IE Malayalam) Mythili poses with a friend before her wedding. (Photo: IE Malayalam)

Mythili and friends having a good time at the actor’s pre-wedding festivities. (Photo: IE Malayalam) Mythili and friends having a good time at the actor’s pre-wedding festivities. (Photo: IE Malayalam)

On the work front, Mythili made her feature film debut Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, a murder mystery, along with Mammootty , directed by filmmaker Ranjith. She’ll be next seen in the movie titled Chattambi. She is also a trained classical dancer. Before joining films, Mythili has hosted TV show Gaanasallapam. She has featured in films like Kerala Cafe, God Say, Cross Road, Sinjar, Oru Kaatil Oru Paykappal and Mera Naam Shaji more recently.