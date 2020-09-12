scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 12, 2020
Actor Miya ties the knot

Miya tied the knot with Ashwin Philip at St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica in Kochi on Saturday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | September 12, 2020 7:55:54 pm
Miya wedding, Miya marriage, Miya, miya georgeMiya's wedding was held in Kochi. (Photo: Miya/Instagram)

Malayalam actor Miya tied the knot with businessman Ashwin Philip at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in Kochi on Saturday. Pictures from the event, which was attended by close family and friends, have surfaced online.

While Miya wore an off white gown with sequence and lace detailing, Ashwin looked dapper in a suit.

Miya and Ashwin got engaged on August 25 in Pala. The actor had shared several photos of the ‘dream betrothal’.

On the work front, Miya will next be seen in Tamil film Cobra, starring Vikram in the lead role. Helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the movie also stars KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony.

