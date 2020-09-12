Actor Miya ties the knot

Malayalam actor Miya tied the knot with businessman Ashwin Philip at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in Kochi on Saturday. Pictures from the event, which was attended by close family and friends, have surfaced online.
While Miya wore an off white gown with sequence and lace detailing, Ashwin looked dapper in a suit.
@meet_miya ties the knot with her fiancé Ashwin Philip. The wedding ceremony was held at St Mary's Basilica in Kochi.
From this day forward, you shall not walk alone. My heart will be your shelter, and my arms will be your home. Bride – @meet_miya Attire – @labelmdesigners
Miya and Ashwin got engaged on August 25 in Pala. The actor had shared several photos of the ‘dream betrothal’.
On the work front, Miya will next be seen in Tamil film Cobra, starring Vikram in the lead role. Helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the movie also stars KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony.
