Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for allegedly insulting woman anchor

The Kerala Police on Monday arrested Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi for allegedly insulting a woman. Sreenath courted controversy while promoting his latest film Chattambi, which means rowdy. During an interview on a YouTube channel, Sreenath lost his cool at the question of the woman anchor. He dropped the F-word while expressing his irritation. It’s also alleged that he misbehaved with crew members after the cameras were turned off. Sreenath, however, has denied all allegations.

The cops filed a case based on the complaint they received from the YouTube channel that hosted Sreenath’s controversial interview. The cops have also sought the video of the interview and CCTV footage of the incident.

Sreenath Bhasi was asked by the police to appear before them on Monday. While the actor sought a day to submit himself for questioning, he later reached the police station and was arrested.

The actor reportedly lashed out at the interviewer when he was asked to rank his co-stars based on their ‘rowdiness’. “I’m pissed off right now,” he said, before dropping the F-word. In light of Sreenath’s latest outburst, an old video clip of him throwing tantrums at an RJ on a show has also surfaced.