scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for allegedly insulting woman anchor

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi courted controversy while promoting his latest film Chattambi as he lost his cool at a woman anchor.

Sreenath BhasiSreenath Bhasi arrested for abusing anchor.

The Kerala Police on Monday arrested Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi for allegedly insulting a woman. Sreenath courted controversy while promoting his latest film Chattambi, which means rowdy. During an interview on a YouTube channel, Sreenath lost his cool at the question of the woman anchor. He dropped the F-word while expressing his irritation. It’s also alleged that he misbehaved with crew members after the cameras were turned off. Sreenath, however, has denied all allegations.

The cops filed a case based on the complaint they received from the YouTube channel that hosted Sreenath’s controversial interview. The cops have also sought the video of the interview and CCTV footage of the incident.

Also Read |Malayalam filmmaker Ashokan passes away at 60

Sreenath Bhasi was asked by the police to appear before them on Monday. While the actor sought a day to submit himself for questioning, he later reached the police station and was arrested.

The actor reportedly lashed out at the interviewer when he was asked to rank his co-stars based on their ‘rowdiness’. “I’m pissed off right now,” he said, before dropping the F-word. In light of Sreenath’s latest outburst, an old video clip of him throwing tantrums at an RJ on a show has also surfaced.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 04:18:21 pm
Next Story

India’s push for home-grown navigation system jolts smartphone giants

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal
Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal’s ‘travel therapy’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement