Actor Siddique accused of sexual misconduct

Malayalam actor-producer Siddique has been accused of sexual misconduct by actor Revathy Sampath, who has claimed that his behaviour at a film screening couple of years ago had traumatized her.

Sampath on Monday wrote a Facebook post levelling allegations against the senior Malayalam actor. She also shared a video of Siddique’s press meet, which he held in 2018 to slam Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). That video seemed to have been the trigger that promoted the actor to publicly accuse him.

“After watching this video again &again,i couldn’t even able to resist myself anymore!!! This Actor Siddique tried to sexually misbehave with me on 2016 in a preview of “Sukhamayirikate” movie at Nila theatre ,Trivandrum..!!His verbal sexual offerings made me morally down at the age of 21…i still remember the trauma he made to me!!! (sic),” read Revathy’s Facebook post.

“He is having a daughter i guess..!! Is she safe in his hands,i wonder?? What will you do if the same thing happens with your daughter,Mr.Siddique? How can a man like him can point fingers against a prestigious &privileged collective WCC are you deserved yourself Mr.Siddhique??,think yourself!! Ulupp undo?? Shame on these masks layered ,self called gentlemen out there in the film industry..!!(sic),” she further added.

The WCC had announced an open war last year against Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) after looking at the way the latter dealt with a controversy surrounding actor Dileep.

In the first general body meeting last year, after Mohanlal took over as the new president of AMMA, Dileep’s membership was reinstated triggering a major controversy. Dileep’s membership was revoked after he was arrested by Kerala police in 2017 for allegedly masterminding an attack on a female actor.

Upset by AMMA’s alleged indifference to women’s issues, the WCC held a press meet to express its lack of faith in the decade-old film body.

In response, Siddique, who has been an adherent critic of the WCC, held a press meet alleging that the WCC was conspiring to defame superstar Mohanlal.

The Indian Express reached out to Siddique, but the actor remained unavailable for comment.