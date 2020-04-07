Malayalam actor Sasi Kalinga passes away

Sasi Kalinga was 59. Sasi Kalinga was 59.

Actor and theatre personality Sasi Kalinga passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Tuesday morning. He was 59.

In a career spanning over 35 years, Sasi starred in over 500 plays and 60 movies. After a long stint in theatre, the actor made his silver screen debut in 2009 film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha. He went to star in movies like Pokkiri Raja, Pranchiyettan & the Saint, Gaddaama, Adaminte Makan Abu and Amen among more.

Sasi Kalinga was last seen in 2019 film Kuttimama.

Sasi is survived by wife Prabhavathi.

