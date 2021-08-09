Malayalam actor Saranya Sasi dies at 35

Popular Malayalam television actor Saranya Sasi passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram following a 10-year battle with a brain tumour. She was 35.

In 2012, when Saranya was at the peak of her career, she was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Since then, she had undergone as many as 11 surgeries, which bankrupted the actor. Some of her medical expenses and surgeries were footed by fundraisers set up by her friends in the industry.

Saranya even contracted coronavirus. According to TV reports, her health worsened after the infection.

Earlier, Saranya Sasi’s close friend Seema G Nair had shared details about her deteriorating health in a YouTube video, while seeking support for her parents, who were struggling to bear medical expenses. Seema had noted that Saranya was taken to the hospital on May 23 where she was tested positive for Covid-19. And it took her more than a month of treatment in the ICU for her to test negative. However, the post-infection complications such as pneumonia hampered her recovery.

Saranya became a household name in Kerala with television serials like Manthrakodi, Harichandanam and Seetha. She had also played supporting roles in Chotta Mumbai, Thalappavu and Chacko Randaman.