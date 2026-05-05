Malayalam actor Santosh K Nair dies in a road accident

Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair died on Tuesday morning following a road accident in Adoor, Kerala.

Although Santhosh was rushed to a private hospital in Adoor, he suffered a heart attack and passed away. His wife, who was with him when his car collided with a truck, is currently undergoing treatment.

Known for his impactful screen presence, Santosh K Nair carved a niche for himself in Malayalam cinema, particularly through his memorable villainous and comedic roles. He made his acting debut in 1982 with Ithu Aarti Katha and went on to feature in more than 100 films over the course of his career. He was equally active on the small screen.