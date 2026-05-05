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Malayalam actor Santosh K Nair dies in a road accident
Santosh K Nair made his acting debut in 1982 with Ithu Aarti Katha and went on to feature in more than 100 films over the course of his career.
Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair died on Tuesday morning following a road accident in Adoor, Kerala.
Although Santhosh was rushed to a private hospital in Adoor, he suffered a heart attack and passed away. His wife, who was with him when his car collided with a truck, is currently undergoing treatment.
Known for his impactful screen presence, Santosh K Nair carved a niche for himself in Malayalam cinema, particularly through his memorable villainous and comedic roles. He made his acting debut in 1982 with Ithu Aarti Katha and went on to feature in more than 100 films over the course of his career. He was equally active on the small screen.
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Beyond his filmography, Santosh also shared an interesting personal connection with superstar Mohanlal. The two were contemporaries at MG College, where Santosh pursued a BSc in Mathematics while Mohanlal studied Commerce. In several interviews, Santosh fondly recalled their college days, noting that although they were nearly the same age, Mohanlal became his senior after Santosh briefly left his studies to pursue engineering before returning to complete his degree.
Santosh K Nair’s final on-screen appearance was in Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam (2026), directed by Krishnadas Murali. His sudden demise marks a significant loss for the Malayalam film industry, leaving behind a legacy of diverse and compelling performances.
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