Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56

Salim Kumar death news: National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away following a cardiac arrest in Kochi on Saturday. He was 56.

Salim Kumar breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi, where he was rushed after experiencing health issues. He was placed on ventilator support before passing away.

“He was initiated on ventilator support, antibiotics, dialysis and other life-saving measures. During the hospital stay, he suffered a cardiac arrest and despite maximum possible resuscitative measures, could not be revived,” said the medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Saturday night.

After making a name for himself through theatre and mimicry, Salim Kumar made his silver screen debut with the 1997 film Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam. He went on to become one of Malayalam cinema’s most beloved actors, known for delivering memorable performances in both comic and character roles. Some of his popular films include Satyameva Jayathe, Thenkasipattanam, One Man Show, Ee Parakkum Thalika, Meesa Madhavan, Mazhathullikkilukkam, Kunjikkoonan, Kalyanaraman, C.I.D. Moosa, Thilakkam, Kilichundan Mampazham, Pattalam, Chathikkatha Chandu, Mayavi, Perumazhakkalam, Achanurangatha Veedu, and Adaminte Makan Abu, among many others.