Malayalam actor Rizabawa dies at 55

Prominent Malayalam actor Rizabawa, known for essaying a mix of humane character roles and later powerful villain roles in the 90s, died at a private hospital in Kochi Monday. He was 55.

Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan and other members of the Malayalam film fraternity took to social media to condole the death of the veteran actor. Fans are also posting message of condolence on social media.

Rizabawa was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments and had been keeping a distance from the film industry for a long time. Rizabawa took to acting through plays in his youth and later landed a role in the film ‘Vishupakshi’ in 1984. But unfortunately, the film never saw the light of day.

Six years later, he grabbed attention when he appeared in a lead role opposite actress Parvathy in the film ‘Dr Pasupathy’ directed by Shaji Kailas. In the same year, he cemented a place in the hearts of the Malayali audience with his portrayal as ‘John Honai’, a pathbreaking villain role, in the comedy-thriller film ‘In Harihar Nagar’.

The actor never had to look back for the next one-and-a-half decades as he delivered key performances in films like Champakulam Thachan (1992), Kabuliwala (1993), Bandhukal Shatrukal (1993), Ezhupunna Tharakan (1999), Nerariyan CBI (2005) and The King and the Commissioner (2012).

He was also a prolific dubbing artist, winning the Kerala state award in 2010 for his work in the film ‘Karmayogi.