Malayalam actor Remya Suresh breaks down over morphed video

Malayalam actor Remya Suresh took to her Facebook to share her grievance over an alleged pornographic video, which is being wrongly attributed to her. Remya said that she was mortified when a friend informed her about a video making the rounds on the internet.

The actor said that she was shocked to see that the girl in the video looked very similar to her. “Surprisingly, her facial features match with mine. People who know me well can tell the difference if they look closely. But, I am afraid others won’t be able to see that difference,” she said.

Remya Suresh noted that a complaint had been filed with the Superintendent of Police in Alappuzha and the cyber cell. “I know that the person in the video is not me. And my husband also shares my confidence, which gives me courage. And officials at the police were also very supportive towards me. And they promised to do everything they could to help me. And they even gathered the details of the person who shared the video. I was confident and felt brave when I returned home. But, I have been getting a lot of messages on my Facebook page. I am afraid of what I will tell my friends when they call me after watching that video. Because at first glance, the girl in the video looks like me,” she said.

Remya said that because of her supportive family, she can deal with this unfortunate incident. The actor also mentioned how the lives of many innocent people have been ruined by such mischief. “I have reached where I am today, without making any sort of compromises. So please don’t think of me like that and message me,” she said.

Remya Suresh said that she will continue to pursue the matter legally.