Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol passes away

Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol has passed away, as per Manorama Online. He was 67.

Vallathol was reportedly undergoing treatment for Alzheimer’s disease in a Thiruvananthapuram hospital.

He is survived by his wife Geethalakshi. Vallathol was the son of noted Malayalam author and dramatist TN Gopinathan Nair and the nephew of poet Vallathol Narayana Menon.

Vallathol was known for movies like Swathi Thirunal, Oru Sayahnathinte Swapnam, Sargam, Dada Sahib, Nizhalkkuthu, Samantharangal, Pranayamanithooval among others

