Prithviraj forgives his imposter on Clubhouse, asks him to ‘dream big, work hard’

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on Tuesday issued a statement forgiving the person who created a fake account in his name on the audio-only app Clubhouse. It comes a day after he had publicly called out his imposter, terming what he was doing as “criminal”.

However, the man in question seems to have reached out to the star and made amends for his action. While giving his imposter the benefit of the doubt, Prithviraj also motivated him to keep pursuing his passion for mimicry.

“Dear Sooraj. It’s alright. I understand that it was all meant to be a harmless joke. But I hope by now you’ve realised that something like this could have very serious repercussions. At one point, I believe more than 2500 people were listening in to you and that a good majority of them thought it was me speaking. I had repeated calls and messages from many people in and outside the industry, and it was imperative that I put an immediate stop to it. I’m glad you admit that it was a mistake. Mimicry is a wonderful art form and I’m sure you know many of Malayalam cinema’s all time greats have found their way into the industry from the world of mimicry. Dream big, work hard and never stop learning. I hope you have an illustrious career ahead and wish you the very best (sic),” Prithviraj said in his statement.

“PS: To all my well wishers and others, I DO NOT condone online abuse. So please stop it. And once again..I’M NOT ON CLUBHOUSE (sic),” he added.

Claiming to be me on social media is one thing. Claiming to be me, mimicking my voice, and using an ID that closely resembles my insta handle is all together criminal. Please stop this. I AM NOT ON CLUBHOUSE! pic.twitter.com/nUlxGyzv9H — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 7, 2021

Several fake accounts under the name of big Malayalam stars have cropped up on Clubhouse lately. Earlier, even Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan also expressed their displeasure while cautioning their fans against imposters on Clubhouse.