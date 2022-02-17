scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read

Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, fondly called Kottayam Pradeep, dies at 61

Pradeep KR, known more popularly by the name of Kottayam Pradeep, passed away on Thursday. He was known for his work in films like Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Life of Josutty, Amar Akbar Antony among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2022 9:45:23 am
kottayam pradeepKottayam Pradeep was 61. (Photo: Prithviraj Sukumaran/Twitter)

Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, known more popularly as Kottayam Pradeep, passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, reported manorama.com. The actor was 61.

Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed the actor’s death and paid his tribute. He shared a photo and wrote, “Rest in peace, Kottayam Pradeep!”

Kottayam Pradeep made his debut in the movies in 2001, at the age of 40. He acted in over 70 movies, and was mostly known for his comedic performances in those features. Pradeep was first seen in Ee Nadu Enale Vare, which was helmed by IV Sasi. During his early days in the Malayalam industry, he used to work as a junior artiste and portrayed non-speaking parts.

Some of his well-known works include the names of films such as Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Life of Josutty, Kunjiramayanam, Amar Akbar Antony among others.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor: ‘I am deeply in love with him, I believe in the relationship’

Pradeep KR is survived by his wife Maya, and their two children.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Bappi Lahiri 660
RIP Bappi Lahiri: Pictorial tribute to the ‘Disco King’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement