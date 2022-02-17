Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, fondly called Kottayam Pradeep, dies at 61

Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, known more popularly as Kottayam Pradeep, passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, reported manorama.com. The actor was 61.

Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed the actor’s death and paid his tribute. He shared a photo and wrote, “Rest in peace, Kottayam Pradeep!”

Kottayam Pradeep made his debut in the movies in 2001, at the age of 40. He acted in over 70 movies, and was mostly known for his comedic performances in those features. Pradeep was first seen in Ee Nadu Enale Vare, which was helmed by IV Sasi. During his early days in the Malayalam industry, he used to work as a junior artiste and portrayed non-speaking parts.

Some of his well-known works include the names of films such as Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Life of Josutty, Kunjiramayanam, Amar Akbar Antony among others.

Pradeep KR is survived by his wife Maya, and their two children.