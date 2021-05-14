scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 14, 2021
Most read

Malayalam actor PC George passes away at 74

PC George was suffering from kidney-related ailments. He made his film acting debut with Amba Ambika Ambalika.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
May 14, 2021 1:21:52 pm
actor PC GeorgePC George was 74. (Photo: Twitter/sri50)

Malayalam actor PC George, who is best known for portraying the roles of antagonists, passed away on Friday morning. He was 74. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments. He is survived by a wife, two daughters, and a son.

PC George made his big-screen debut with Amba Ambika Ambalika and has over 60 films to his credit as an actor. His works include films such as Adharvam, Chanakyan, Innale, Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal, and Sangham.

According to reports, his funeral will be held on Saturday at St. Joseph Church in Karukutty, near Kochi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sunny leone
Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 10 radiant photos of actor and her adorable family

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement
x