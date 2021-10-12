Nedumudi Venu dies at 73: ‘He always astounded… had something unique to present’

Nedumudi Venu, a gifted and versatile actor who essayed a wide range of roles with a remarkable ease across 500-odd Malayalam films, died after a short illness in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He was 73.

In a career spanning four decades, Venu played the roles of protagonist, villain, comedian and character artist. He had a unique ability to bring out the inner persona of the roles assigned to him and keep the audience captivated by his stellar performance. Apart from being an actor, he was also part of Kerala’s culture as a singer, dramatist and folk musician.

He is especially known for roles in which he would don various disguises, such as in the commercially successful movies Chithram, His Highness Abdullla, Bharatham and Thenmavin Kombathu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Shri Nedumudi Venu was a versatile actor, who could fill life into diverse roles across many genres. He was also a prolific writer and was passionate about theatre. His passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “A blessed actor, Venu had left an indelible presence in the minds of the audience. He loved film and literature alike. The actor has also captured the minds of many in other South Indian languages too.’’

Priyadarshan, the director of several blockbuster movies, said Venu had acted in his 33 films. “As an actor, he has always astounded me. In every film, Venu had something unique to present before the audience. His performance was natural and he did not require much preparation to become a character,” he said.

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal said: “We have acted in several emotional moments, which Malayalam film audiences have kept close to heart. With deep reading and the knowledge gained from it, Venu had been an irreplaceable personality. I can’t even pay a formal tribute to my brother, Venu,’’ he said.