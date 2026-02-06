Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju accused in hit-and-run, two men on bike injured: ‘I panicked and returned home’

Veteran Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju has landed in trouble as he got involved in connection with a road accident in Thiruvananthapuram. The actor, who is also a cancer survivor, reportedly fled the scene, leaving two young men injured. However, while speaking to the media, he later claimed that he had informed other people to help them because he had to rush home.

According to news agency PTI, the police said on Friday that Raju’s car rammed into a motorcycle, because of which two youngsters suffered injuries, one of them critical, and were taken to the hospital. The victims, named Sooraj (20) and Nidev (20) are residents of Thiruvananthapuram. As per the police, the accident occurred around 9:30 pm, on Thursday night, in front of the Trivandrum Club on the Vellayambalam-Vazhuthakkad road.