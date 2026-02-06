Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju accused in hit-and-run, two men on bike injured: ‘I panicked and returned home’
Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Thiruvananthapuram last night. His car rammed into a bike with two men, who were injured and hospitalised.
Veteran Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju has landed in trouble as he got involved in connection with a road accident in Thiruvananthapuram. The actor, who is also a cancer survivor, reportedly fled the scene, leaving two young men injured. However, while speaking to the media, he later claimed that he had informed other people to help them because he had to rush home.
According to news agency PTI, the police said on Friday that Raju’s car rammed into a motorcycle, because of which two youngsters suffered injuries, one of them critical, and were taken to the hospital. The victims, named Sooraj (20) and Nidev (20) are residents of Thiruvananthapuram. As per the police, the accident occurred around 9:30 pm, on Thursday night, in front of the Trivandrum Club on the Vellayambalam-Vazhuthakkad road.
When the police traced the car involved in the accident, it was registered in Raju’s name. On Friday morning, the 70-year-old actor arrived at the Museum police station to explain the ordeal. While talking to the reporters stationed outside, he said, “I panicked after the accident and returned home. I am a cancer survivor and am currently suffering from chikungunya. I heard a sound and saw someone fall. I was unable to help them at that point. My wife was also alone at home. However, I informed others to help the injured.”
A case has been registered against Maniyanpilla Raju under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 134 (A) and 134 (B) of the Motor Vehicles Act. But, the police officials also mentioned that he was not found at his house during two visits for the investigation.
About Maniyanpilla Raju
Meanwhile, Maniyanpilla Raju has featured in over 400 Malayalam films in the past five decades. The actor marked his debut in Mohiniyaattam (1976), but gained a lot of popularity after playing a role in Maniyanpilla Adhava Maniyanpilla (1981). He has also produced several films, including, Aye Auto (1990), Chotta Mumbai (2007), Anandabhadran (2005), Pavada (2015), and Ganagandharvan (2019).
