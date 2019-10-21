Malayalam actor Lal joins Dhanush’s next film

Actor Lal is the latest to join the star cast of director Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming film, which will have Dhanush in the lead role. The pre-production work of the movie is in progress and the film will go on the floors in December.

Mari Selvaraj shot to fame following his debut film Pariyerum Perumal, which came out last year. The film showed the harsh realities of a cast-driven society in a hard-hitting way and garnered a unanimous thumbs up from the critics. Produced by director Pa Ranjith, the film also did well at the box office.

It was after watching Pariyerum Perumal, Dhanush greenlit the project with Selvaraj. “Finally watched Pariyerum Perumal. Mindblown. The rawness and lifestyle shown is real that it feels like you’re there. Congrats to the entire team. Also, I’d like to announce that Mari Selvaraj will be doing his film with me under V Creations. So excited to work with a talent like him (sic),” the actor had tweeted while announcing the film earlier .

Selvaraj noted like his debut film, the upcoming film will also deal with a social issue. “It’s a simple story and will be realistic like my earlier film. Dhanush sir was extremely encouraging and loved it when I had pitched the story. We are yet to decide on the cast and crew details,” the director told us earlier.

Composer Santhosh Narayanan is scoring the music for the film, which will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu of V Creations.

Thanu had also bankrolled Dhanush’s recent film Asuran, which was directed by Vetrimaaran. In addition to winning the approval of the critics, the film also became a hit at the box office. The producers revealed that film so far made a total of Rs 100 crore, including box office collection and theatrical rights.

Interestingly, Asuran was also based on the issues faced by the supposed lower caste.

At present, Dhanush is in London shooting for Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George among others.