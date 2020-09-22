Malayalam actor KV Shanthi passes away

KV Shanthi was 81.

Popular Malayalam actor KV Shanthi passed away on Monday in Chennai. She was 81.

Shanthi entered show business in the 1950s and remained a popular choice among filmmakers through the 60s and 70s. She played a supporting role in her debut movie Padatha Painkili, which came out in 1953. Following which she went on to act in more than 100 movies in Malayalam, Tamil. Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. However, she regularly collaborated with Merryland Studio, which bankrolled her debut movie.

KV Shanthi is survived by her son.

