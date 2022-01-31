Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban identified as a postman in Karnataka school textbook: ‘Finally managed to get a govt job’

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban has been identified as a postman in one of the school textbooks in Karnataka. The actor himself brought the faux pas to the attention of the public by cracking a joke about it on his Instagram account.

“Finally managed to get a government job in Karnataka. The prayers of the postman who delivered letters all those years ago,” captioned the actor, while sharing a screenshot from the textbook, which introduces him as a postman. The featured picture in the textbook is a still from Kunchacko’s 2010 movie Oridathoru Postman, where he had essayed the role of a village postman.

Kunchacko’s post received some funny responses from his colleagues in the industry. Director Midhun Manuel Thomas quipped that Kunchacko won’t be getting any leaves to take up the new job. “So how is it going to be? You won’t get leave just when you have got a job. I have started writing the script. Please inbox me Raju’s number when you get time,” he wrote in the comments section.

On the career front, Kunchacko was last seen in the comedy film Bheemante Vazhi. He has a slew of movies, including Pada, Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Rendagam, Pakalum Paathiraavan, and Ariyippu in the works.