Malayalam actor Kozhikode Sarada passes away

Popular Malayalam actor Kozhikode Sarada passed away at the age of 75. She had been unwell for a long time and was under treatment.

Sarada, a native of Kozhikode district in Kerala, began her career as a theatre artiste. She made her silver screen debut with Ankakkuri in 1979.

Kozhikode Sarada acted in around 80 Malayalam films such as Anubandham, Anyarude Bhoomi, Ulsavapittennu, Kuttisrank and Kilichundan Mampazham. Her role in Sallapam as the mother of Manoj K Jayan was particularly praised by critics.

Apart from films, Sarada also acted in television serials.