Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Malayalam actor Bala hospitalised

Actor Bala has played lead and supporting roles in Tamil and Malayalam films.

actor BalaBala was last seen in Shafeeqinte Santhosham.

Actor Bala, who is known for his Tamil and Malayalam movies, has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi due to a liver-related illness.

According to reports, Bala was rushed to the hospital after he suffered from a severe cough and abdominal pain.

Film producer NM Badusha, actor Unni Mukundan, and a few of Bala’s friends have visited the ailing actor in the hospital. Badusha in a Facebook post said that Bala is currently recovering well. He wrote, “Unni Mukundan, Vishnu Mohan, Swaraj, Vipin, and I came to Amrita hospital today and visited actor Bala. Bala has spoken to everyone. There are no other issues currently. His brother Shiva is coming to the hospital from Chennai. After that, the doctor will inform more details. Please don’t spread fake news.”

Bala is the brother of popular Tamil director Siva, who made films like Ajith’s Veeram and Rajinikanth’s Annatthe (Bala played supporting roles in both the movies). Siva is currently in Kochi with his brother.

Bala made his acting debut back in 2002 in the Tamil film Anbu. He went on to act in several Malayalam and Tamil movies. He has also been part of reality shows like Idea Star Singer, Thakarppan Comedy and Star Magic.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 19:27 IST
