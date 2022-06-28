Malayalam actor Ambika Rao passes away due to Covid-19 complications at 58, Mohanlal and Mammootty mourn

Seasoned actor-filmmaker Ambika Rao passed away on Monday night. She was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments when she contracted a Covid-19 infection. She passed away at a private hospital in Kochi at the age of 58.

Ambika had been undergoing treatment for her kidney problems for a long time. However, her ailments didn’t stop her from pursuing a career in movies. She forayed into the film industry as an assistant director in early 2000. She has assisted several directors, including Balachandra Menon, Anwar Rasheed, Shafi, and Vinayan. She also acted in many movies. Recently, she made a mark with her performances in hit films like Virus and Kumbalangi Nights.

Also Read | Veteran Tamil actor Poo Ramu passes away in Chennai

The 2019 medical thriller, Virus tells the real story of the efforts of the medical staff and the Kerala government in containing the outbreak of the Nipah virus in 2018. Ambika had played the role of the head nurse in the movie, which was directed by Aashiq Abu.

In the family drama Kumbalangi Nights, Ambika played the role of the mother-in-law of Fahadh Faasil’s character Shammi. She had delivered a very lived-in performance of a conservative woman, who has surrendered herself to traditional gender roles and identity. Shammi exploits her character’s unwillingness to question the choices of the patriarch to control the house and her daughters. Ambika was also known for Meesha Madhavan, Salt and Pepper, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, and Thamasha to name a few.

The members of the Malayalam film fraternity had extended their condolences on the passing of Ambika. “Rest in peace Ambika Chechi,” tweeted actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran. “Rest in everlasting peace Chechi!! ……Ambika Rao…..(sic),” wrote Kunchacko Boban.

Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty also condoled the passing of Ambika on their social media pages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

Rest in peace Ambika Chechi. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/WNVZ6oeyxb — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 27, 2022

Ambika is survived by her two children, Rahul and Sohan.