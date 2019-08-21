Malavika Mohanan on better roles for female actors: Long way to go in terms of equality

A lot may have changed for the heroine in the Indian film industry, but actor Malavika Mohanan says equality is still far away.

Advertising

Asked whether female actors have started getting better-written roles today, Malavika said progress can’t be decoded in black and white.

“It’s a grey area. There are some roles which are amazing like Piku and Queen. These are amazing female protagonists…

“But I still think we have a long way to go in terms of equality,” Malavika told PTI on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

Advertising

The Petta star made her Hindi film debut in 2017 with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds.

The Malayalam actor said she is waiting for the right script to come her way to sign her future Bollywood films.

“It depends on when I get a project I really like,” she said.

Malavika will next be seen starring in multi-lingual film Hero with Vijay Devarakonda.

“It will be released in all four southern languages. Maybe a Hindi version as well, but we’ll see,” she added.