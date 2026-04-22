Malavika Mohanan on dealing with ‘not having anyone to talk to’ while away for work: ‘It gets very lonely’

Although Malavika Mohanan has done only 13 films thus far in her 13-year career, she has managed to make a name and place for herself in the industry. A Malayali by birth, she made her debut in veteran cinematographer Alagappan’s directorial venture Pattam Pole opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Malavika has since worked in the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi film industries as well.

Recently, she took a short break from her hectic schedule and engaged in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with her fans on Instagram. While it began with a few netizens praising her looks and some asking her for book and movie recommendations, she also opened up about her recent trip to Bali, Indonesia.

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Malavika Mohanan on battling loneliness when away from family for work

As the session progressed, one person got real and asked her when she last cried. Malavika took a short pause and then revealed how she sometimes has to battle loneliness, being away from her loved ones for long periods of time due to work.

“I think it was… I was in Chennai last month for work. I was there for a prolonged period. While my team is lovely, I think staying away from home, family, and loved ones for a very long period of time can start getting very lonely,” she shared.

The actor continued, “Just coming back to your hotel room, not having anyone to talk to at the end of the day…. I think it started getting to me at one point. So, it wasn’t like dramatic crying, but I feel like I went into a very low space.”

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Malavika Mohanan’s upcoming movies

Talking about her upcoming projects, Malavika revealed that she’s currently working with actor Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil movie titled Pocket Novel, helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, renowned for films like Aaranya Kaandam (2011) and Super Deluxe (2019).

She also has PS Mithran’s Karthi-led Sardar 2 awaiting release. Also starring SJ Suryah, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, and Rajisha Vijayan, among others, the film’s shooting was officially wrapped up in June 2025 but is yet to hit the screens.

Malavika was last seen in director Maruthi’s Telugu fantasy horror comedy The Raja Saab, headlined by Prabhas. It also featured Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles

Disclaimer: The following content touches on themes of loneliness and emotional well-being. While these reflections are shared as part of a personal narrative, they are intended for informational purposes and should not be considered professional mental health advice. If you are experiencing persistent emotional distress, we encourage you to speak with a qualified professional.