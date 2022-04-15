Makal trailer: Meera Jasmine, Jayaram promise a feel-good family drama

The trailer of Makal was released on Thursday, and it is full of feel-good moments. The movie marks the return of Meera Jasmine to acting after a long gap.

The film revolves around a nuclear family. The father, played by Jayaram, returns to Kerala after quitting his job in the Gulf. And for some reason, his wife, played by Meera, and his daughter are not happy about it. The reason seems to be he’s a very doting father.

In the trailer, Meera’s character tells her friend how her husband raised their daughter without taking a lot of help from her. The film seems to tell the story of a father, who may be having a tough time coming to terms with the fact that his little daughter has grown up and she has her own life now.

Naslen K Gafoor also promises a memorable performance in Makal. He plays a teenager, who seems to be a diehard romantic. And his antics to impress the girl and the ensuing friction with the father of his love interest seem to be a major comic relief. Earlier, Naslen had delivered strong performances in Home, Kuruthi and Thanneer Mathan Dinangal.

Makal is helmed by Sathyan Anthikkad. It is Meera Jasmine’s fifth collaboration with the ace filmmaker. Meera had earlier acted in Sathyan’s Achuvinte Amma, Rasathantram, Vinodayatra and Innathe Chintha Vishayam.

Makal will hit cinema halls on April 29.