Manju Warrier to play Subaida in Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is written and directed by Priyadarshan. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is written and directed by Priyadarshan.

The character of actor Manju Warrier in the upcoming movie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has been revealed. She is playing the role called Subaida in the big-budget period drama, which stars superstar Mohanlal in the titular role.

Previously, Manju was seen alongside Mohanlal in Lucifer. The gangster drama set in the backdrop of a family crisis became the highest-grossing movie in the history of Malayalam cinema when it released last year. Meanwhile, Manju has also signed a mystery thriller called The Priest, which will mark her maiden acting collaboration with superstar Mammootty.

Besides Mohanlal and Manju, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham boasts of an all-star supporting cast including Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhudheva, Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal.

The magnum opus is written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is the most ambitious project both in terms of scale and budget. The movie is estimated to cost Rs 100 crore to its producers before it is ready for commercial release. The multi-crore budget of the movie makes it the costliest one ever made in Malayalam cinema.

The movie is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the decorated fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin (Samoothiri), during 16th century Kerala. The film was shot over three months at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. However, the filmmakers had shared that the special effects work will take nearly a year to complete.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is due in cinemas on March 26. It will hit screens simultaneously in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The filmmakers will release the Hindi version later.

