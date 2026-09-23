Mahima shot Mandaadi song days after accident, plastic surgery: ‘20 stitches, collapsed face’

Mandaadi director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi reveals actor Mahima Nambiar returned to the sets six days after her plastic surgery. (Credit: Instagram/@mahima_nambiar)

Despite facing stiff competition from director PS Mithran’s Karthi-starrer Sardar 2, Mathimaran Pugazhendhi’s Mandaadi, featuring Soori and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles, has emerged as a blockbuster and entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Mandaadi crosses Rs 100 crore globally

With a worldwide collection of Rs 109.25 crore as of Wednesday (September 23), according to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mandaadi has surpassed Arun Matheswaran’s Lokesh Kanagaraj-led DC (Rs 106.59 crore) to become the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, trailing behind Vishwanath & Sons (Rs 209.44 crore).

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While the sports action drama’s team revels in its massive success, director Mathimaran’s words highlighting actor Mahima Nambiar’s commitment to her work have gone viral. Revealing that she returned to the sets just days after an accident that left her with an injury to her face, he thanked her for her dedication, which helped him complete the filming on time.