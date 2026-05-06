Mahesh Narayanan reveals Kamal Haasan’s reaction to Patriot backlash over Mohanlal’s arc: ‘Stars had no issues’

Despite arriving amid significant hype, as it marked the on-screen reunion of superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal in central roles after 17 years since Twenty:20 (2008), director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot opened to mixed reviews from all quarters. Mounted on a reported budget of over Rs 125 crore, the espionage thriller still hasn’t managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally, despite inching closer to the end of its opening weekend.

Although the movie earned praise for its subject and overall technical achievements, Patriot received criticism for its writing. Particularly miffed was a section of Mohanlal fans who felt that their superstar did not have enough screen time or a strong arc. Some also expressed disappointment that the film did not live up to their expectations due to the lack of massy, larger-than-life moments.