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Mahesh Narayanan reveals Kamal Haasan’s reaction to Patriot backlash over Mohanlal’s arc: ‘Stars had no issues’
Director Mahesh Narayanan recently addressed the criticisms against Patriot, recalling a conversation he had with legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan.
Despite arriving amid significant hype, as it marked the on-screen reunion of superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal in central roles after 17 years since Twenty:20 (2008), director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot opened to mixed reviews from all quarters. Mounted on a reported budget of over Rs 125 crore, the espionage thriller still hasn’t managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally, despite inching closer to the end of its opening weekend.
Although the movie earned praise for its subject and overall technical achievements, Patriot received criticism for its writing. Particularly miffed was a section of Mohanlal fans who felt that their superstar did not have enough screen time or a strong arc. Some also expressed disappointment that the film did not live up to their expectations due to the lack of massy, larger-than-life moments.
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Nevertheless, ever since the movie was announced, the makers had made it abundantly clear that Patriot wouldn’t be another mass masala entertainer featuring the two superstars, but rather an intense thriller with both powerhouse actors at its centre. Recently, director Mahesh Narayanan himself addressed the criticisms the movie has been receiving, recalling a conversation he had with legendary actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan. For those unversed, Mahesh served as the editor for Kamal’s Vishwaroopam (2013) and its sequel Vishwaroopam II (2018).
Kamal Haasan’s review of Patriot
Mentioning that Kamal Haasan contacted him after watching the film and coming across a few reviews, Mahesh said they discussed how many people were specifically bothered by Mohanlal’s character and its arc. “Kamal sir told me, ‘A story like this can only be told in Malayalam right now.’ He really liked the film. It is a cliché to bring together two big stars just to capitalise on their stardom and aura. While that is exactly what happens in every other industry, ours isn’t like that,” Mahesh noted during a conversation with Silly Monks Mollywood.
He continued, “Our industry will become unique only when a film comes along that properly utilises their acting potential. The stars (Mammootty and Mohanlal) had no issues when they heard the story, during production, or even after watching the final film. Only those who expected ‘mass’ or ‘star-driven’ content were disappointed.”
Patriot box office collection worldwide till now
Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Zarin Shihab, Rajiv Menon, Revathy, and Darshana Rajendran in key roles, Patriot boasted music and an original score by Sushin Shyam, cinematography by Manush Nandan, and editing by Mahesh Narayanan (director) and Rahul Radhakrishnan. The espionage thriller has thus far grossed Rs 70.33 crore worldwide, registering an India nett collection of Rs 24.85 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
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