Mahesh Narayanan’s Ariyippu selected for Locarno Film Festival, Kunchacko Boban is overjoyed

Malayalam actor-producer Kunchacko Boban is overjoyed as his upcoming movie Ariyippu has been selected for the 75th edition of the prestigious Locarno Film Festival. Ariyippu will be screened in the competition section, making it the first-ever Malayalam film to compete at Locarno.

“The 75th Locarno Film Festival which will open on 3rd August will have a Malayalam film ARIYIPPU in the international competition section for the first time in the history of the festival. And as it coincides with the 75 year legacy of Udaya Pictures, it indeed is a personal honour for me as well and a tribute to my grandfather and father. I extend my wholehearted thanks to my dear friend/writer/co-producer/director Mahesh Narayanan, co-producer Shebin Backer and the entire team of ARIYIPPU for being part of making this history. This also marks the first production venture of Kunchacko Boban Productions!!,” said Kunchacko in a statement posted on his Instagram page.

Ariyippu, which is Malayalam for declaration, is written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. The film, also starring Divya Prabha in the lead role, revolves around the troubles faced by a couple who migrate to Delhi from Kerala in search of livelihood.

The synopsis of the Kunchacko Boban production reads, “A sensitive and manipulated video clip is circulated amongst the co-workers of the factory where the couple work, which unleashes unexpected emotional, social and marital imbalances in their relationship.”