Mahaveeryar trailer: Nivin Pauly plays godman in this time travel fantasy drama

Mahaveeryar is produced by Nivin Pauly, PS Shamnas and Abrid Shine. Talking about the film, Pauly had earlier shared that it will have time travel elements.

July 8, 2022 8:57:57 pm
Mahaveeryar trailerNivin Pauly in a still from Mahaveeryar trailer.

The trailer of Nivin Pauly’s fantasy drama Mahaveeryar is out. Going by the over two-minute-long trailer, the Abrid Shine directorial seems to have elements from disparate genres.

The trailer opens in a courtroom where it seems a case is being fought against a godman (played by Nivin Pauly), who is trying to prove his case by giving evidence of God’s existence. We also get to see visuals of a bygone era of kings.

The film is produced by Nivin Pauly, PS Shamnas and Abrid Shine. Talking about the film, Pauly had earlier shared that it will have time travel elements.

As soon as Nivin Pauly shared the trailer on Twitter, fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. One of them wrote, “Expectation at its peak🔥🙌”. Another fan added, “Nicee 😍❤️🔥🔥❤️”. Some fans noticed the theme of time travel in the trailer as they wrote in the comments section, “”Time Travel 😍.” One fan also wrote, “Asif Ali Nivin combo will be super.” The film brings back Asif Ali and Nivin Pauly together after a decade. They were last seen together in Sevens (2011).

Mahaveeryar, also starring Lal, Lalu Alex and Siddique, will hit theatres on July 21.

