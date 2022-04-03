Mahaveeryar teaser: Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali’s genre-busting movie looks incredibly intriguing

A teaser for the upcoming Nivin Pauly film Mahaveeryar is out, and it is all kinds of intriguing. The one-and-a-half-minute clip promises a heady blend of fantasy, historical, legal and time-travel genres.

The teaser for this Abrid Shine directorial is nothing more than a collection of disparate shots that appears to have no apparent connection to each other. We see the courtyard of a palace or fort, a horse-rider at dusk, a shot of the Amer Fort in Jaipur, among others.

These visuals, clearly set hundreds of years ago, are intercut with a brief scene featuring court proceedings in the modern era, the timeframe gauged by electric lights and uniformed cops.

The visual style is remarkable, with stark imagery of dusk and dawn, moonlit silhouettes, clever use of light, and a godman smoking in a remote location beside a small fire. Everything looks cinematic in the best sense of the word.

It is hard to glean anything about the plot from the teaser. The teaser does its job, which is creating a sense of intrigue without revealing anything. It leaves you wanting more.

There is clearly an impressive budget behind the film, judging by sumptuous visuals and production value. The movie also stars Asif Ali, Lal, Lalu Alex, Siddique and Shanvi. The film reunites Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali after more than a decade.

Mahaveeryar is based on a story by M Mukundan. The film does not have a release date yet.