Monalisa Bhosle insists her marriage with co-star Farman Khan isn’t love jihad: ‘We got married as per Hindu rituals’

Monalisa Bhonsle, the 18-year-old viral sensation who shot to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, has tied the knot with her boyfriend, actor Farman Khan at Nayanar Temple in Arumanoor, near Poovar, Kerala. She approached the police in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Wednesday seeking protection to stay with her boyfriend and marry him. On Thursday, at a press conference, she assured the media that this isn’t a case of love jihad as she hasn’t converted to Islam.

“We got married as per Hindu rituals. He didn’t want to marry me, but I only forced him to marry me,” said Monalisa, sporting sindhoor on her forehead. Farman, seated next to her, also assured the media that they respect each other’s religions and have no plans of converting. “We’re both artistes. We respect all religions. Neither of us has converted. I just want Mona Lisa to be happy. I love her. It’s not necessary to convert in love. All religions are equal,” he added.