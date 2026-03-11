Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mahakumbh Mela sensation Monalisa Bhosle ties knot with boyfriend at Kerala temple in interfaith wedding
Monalisa Bhosle recently arrived in Kerala and reached out to the authorities seeking refuge, as she faced stiff opposition from her family for being in an interfaith relationship.
Monalisa Bhosle, who grabbed the attention of millions during the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj in 2025 and became a viral social media sensation, has tied the knot with her boyfriend in Kerala. A native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Monalisa (née Moni Bhosle) shot to fame after a video of her selling garlands at the Mahakumbh Mela went viral.
Recently, she arrived in Kerala and reached out to the authorities seeking refuge, as she faced stiff opposition from her family for being in a relationship with a young man, Farman Khan, an actor and model from Maharashtra and of another faith. After conducting the necessary inquiry, the police concluded that Monalisa is an adult and, therefore, has the legal right to decide whom to marry. They eventually tied the knot at the Arumanoor temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, March 11. Prominent figures from political and social spheres attended the wedding ceremony.
Monalisa and Farman Khan met through Facebook a year and a half ago, and what initially started as a friendship eventually blossomed into love. However, as they belong to different religious communities, their families strongly opposed their relationship and union. Her father, Jai Singh Bhosle, reportedly even pressured Monalisa to marry a man of his choice. Determined to be together, the couple arrived in Kerala seeking protection for their relationship.
Meanwhile, as Monalisa was shooting for her debut Malayalam film, Nagamma, in Poovar recently, her father reportedly tracked her down and attempted to forcibly take her back to their hometown. This prompted Monalisa and Farman to seek refuge at the Thampanoor police station in Kerala’s capital city.
‘The real Kerala story,’ says Education Minister
The police then summoned Monalisa’s father to the station and informed him that she has the legal right to live with the person of her choice as an adult. Once she was granted permission to leave with her partner, the way was cleared for their marriage. Thus, the Arumanoor temple opened its doors to conduct their interfaith marriage in the presence of a large crowd, including Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty, CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan, and Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim. While the bride wore a bright red saree, Farman arrived for the occasion in a white shirt and mundu (dhoti).
Pointing out that the wedding reflected the state’s communal harmony, Rahim said, “Marriages happen in heaven, and that heaven is Kerala.” Minister Sivankutty, meanwhile, pointed out, “This is the real Kerala story.”
