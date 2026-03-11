Mahakumbh Mela sensation Monalisa Bhosle ties knot with boyfriend at Kerala temple in interfaith wedding

Monalisa Bhosle, who grabbed the attention of millions during the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj in 2025 and became a viral social media sensation, has tied the knot with her boyfriend in Kerala. A native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Monalisa (née Moni Bhosle) shot to fame after a video of her selling garlands at the Mahakumbh Mela went viral.

Recently, she arrived in Kerala and reached out to the authorities seeking refuge, as she faced stiff opposition from her family for being in a relationship with a young man, Farman Khan, an actor and model from Maharashtra and of another faith. After conducting the necessary inquiry, the police concluded that Monalisa is an adult and, therefore, has the legal right to decide whom to marry. They eventually tied the knot at the Arumanoor temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, March 11. Prominent figures from political and social spheres attended the wedding ceremony.